Georgia to face Turkey and Bulgaria in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

14 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian national football team will face Turkey, Bulgaria and either the Netherlands or Spain in their qualifying pool for the 2026 World Cup.

The qualifying group was formed following Friday's draw in Zurich, with only the team to be selected between the latter two still to be revealed.

The games will be played across five international breaks between March and November 2025.

The top team from each of the 12 groups will qualify automatically for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico, with second-placed teams going into play-offs. The qualifying stage will see 16 European teams selected for the tournament.