Shusha welcomes back 200 more people

23 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This morning, another group of former internally displaced persons has departed from the Garadagh district of Baku to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.

At this stage, 51 families of 208 people are being relocated to Shusha.

To date, about 30,000 people are currently living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former internally displaced persons who resettled there, working on the implementation of projects in the region, as well as performing official duties in local subdivisions of certain state institutions, working in resumed health care, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.