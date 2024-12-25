Azerbaijani President expresses condolences to families of plane crash victims

25 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the plane crash in Aktau.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny. I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured," Ilham Aliyev said on his official social media account.

Aliyev has made a phone call to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. During the phone conversation, the Azerbaijani President said he would not be able to attend the informal summit of the heads of CIS member states, which will be held in St. Petersburg, due to the crash of the AZAL plane in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post regarding the plane crash near Aktau.

"I am deeply shocked by the tragic news of the plane crash near Aktau that resulted in the loss of lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished and wish them strength and patience during this difficult time. I also wish a swift recovery to the injured. May Almighty Allah protect our nation from all calamities and misfortunes!" Mehriban Aliyeva said.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan Airlines's Embraer 190 passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary reports, there were 62 passengers and 5 crew members aboard the plane. It was reported that 28 people have survived the crash.