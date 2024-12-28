Armenia's opposition intends to prevent Pashinyan's participation in elections

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the opposition Sacred Struggle movement, has said the opposition will prevent Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from participating in the country's next elections to be held in 2026.
The Archbishop noted he doesn't consider Pashinyan's activity on social media as pre-election campaigning.
"First of all, he doesn't have the courage to run in the elections. And secondly, we will not give him a chance. There is no such mood or wish. Our assessments diverge in this regard," Galstanyan said.