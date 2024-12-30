Those who aided plane crash passengers awarded in Kazakhstan

30 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded a large group of citizens of Kazakhstan who demonstrated courage, professionalism and civic responsibility in rescuing passengers of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau, Akorda reported.

"Among those awarded are employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, doctors, police officers, employees of the Mangistau Regional Electric Grid Company and the Aktau International Airport," the report reads.

On December 25, an AZAL passenger plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed near Aktau. A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the airplane.