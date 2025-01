13 Jan. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in the Stavropol Territory in the morning. Its magnitude was 3.5, seismologists reported.

The hypocenter was located at a depth of 10 km. According to experts, the epicenter was located 26 km east of the village of Kurskaya and 85 km north of Nazran, Ingushetia.

No reports about damage have been received so far.