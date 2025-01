13 Jan. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 4-magnitude earthquake struck Behbahan County in Iran's Khuzestan province on Monday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at recorded at 11:45 (GMT + 3:30) at a depth of 10 km near Behbahan.

According to the Iranian National Seismography Center, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damages to buildings.