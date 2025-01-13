Kazakhs President to participate in UAE summit

13 Jan. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the United Arab Emirates this evening on a working visit to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week summit, Akorda reported.

Tokayev was greeted at Abu Dhabi airport by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.

The Kazakh President will also hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as hold several meetings with representatives of the Emirati business community.