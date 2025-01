14 Jan. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of a fish processing plant has begun in the Kizlyar district of Dagestan.

It is reported that the plant is being launched as a private initiative with the involvement of state funds.

The production area will be about 1,700 square meters. It is expected that the facility will produce about 200,000 cans of canned products per month.

The full-cycle plant will have the capacity to process up to 150 tons of sprat per day.