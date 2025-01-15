U.S. expects to deploy border patrol team in Armenia

15 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is expected to deploy a border patrol team in Armenia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced prior to the signing ceremony of a Strategic Partnership Commission Charter with Armenia in Washington D.C.

According to the official, Washington is working with Yerevan in the realm of security and defense, in particular to support Armenia's efforts to assert "its independence and sovereignty over its own territory".