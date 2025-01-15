Lavrov: Armenia should settle its problems with its neighbors, not with U.S. and EU

15 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan should settle its problems with its neighbors by rather than seek support from the international parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2024.

"The countries of this region must settle their problems with their neighbors," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that he does not see issues with Armenia's contacts with Western countries and the EU.