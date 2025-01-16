Azerbaijan's Jabrayil welcomes new residents

16 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons was sent today to the Azerbaijani city of Jabrayil from the Garadagh district of Baku.

At this stage, 32 families (153 people) have returned to the city, Trend reported.

Currently, more that 30,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.