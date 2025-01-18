VTB bank to open subsidiary in Iran

18 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's VTB bank plans to open a full-fledged subsidiary bank in Iran by the end of 2025, President and Board Chairman Andrei Kostin said.

"We are announcing today that we plan to open a bank by the end of this year," Kostin said.

VTB opened a representative office in Iran in 2023. VTB will be the first Russian bank to enter the Iranian financial market, he said.