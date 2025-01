19 Jan. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred on the border of China and Kazakhstan tonight, Kazakh seismologists reported on January 19.

Tremors with a magnitude of 5.5 were registered after 02:00 (Moscow time) 50 km east of the Baijiantan (Jerenbulak) region. Their epicenter was located more than 150 km from Kazakhstan's border.

There are currently no reports of casualties.