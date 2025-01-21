Putin congratulates Trump on assuming office

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration during a Security Council meeting.
He noted that the Russian side are seeing statements from the newly elected U.S. president and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were interrupted by the outgoing administration.
"We also hear his remarks about the need to do everything possible to prevent World War III. Of course, we welcome this stance and congratulate the president-elect of the United States on his inauguration," Putin said.