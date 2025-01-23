Azerbaijani envoy meets Russian Interior Minister in Moscow

23 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev held a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev, the press service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia reported.

During the meeting, critical matters regarding the bilateral interaction in internal affairs were addressed.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the fight against international terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime, illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, as well as in the field of cross-border cooperation.

Moreover, the importance of coordination of efforts of the two countries in the migration sphere was also emphasized.