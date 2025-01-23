Azerbaijan and Iran seal cooperation agreement

23 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development announced that a cooperation agreement was signed in Tehran by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

The agreement opens new opportunities for collaboration between the two nations in areas such as transport, customs, energy (including oil, gas, and electricity), water resources, preferential trade, and investments. It also aims to strengthen and expand bilateral relations comprehensively.

The signing took place as part of the 16th meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission, held on January 21-22 in Tehran.