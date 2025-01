24 Jan. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was recorded in southern Georgia at about 11:30 local time (10:30 Moscow time), according to the National Seismic Monitoring Center.

The epicenter was located 12 km from the city of Borjomi, near the village of Tsikhisjvari. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 16 km.

No damages or casualties have been reported.