26 Jan. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Open Judo Tournament began in the city of Wieze, Belgium.

Azerbaijani judokas won four medals on the first day, including one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

A total of nine Azerbaijani athletes took part in the competition. Murad Muradli won gold in the up to 60 kg weight category, while Gadir Huseynov and Imran Yusifov won silver in the up to 73 kg and over 100 kg categories, respectively. Ibrahim Aliyev won bronze in the up to 73 kg weight category.