27 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

No message has been exchanged between Iran and the United States since President Donald Trump's inauguration, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

"It has only been a few days since the new American administration took office and no messages have been exchanged," Takht-Ravanchi said.

He noted that when the U.S. policies are announced, Iran acts accordingly.