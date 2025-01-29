Russians who left for Israel begin returning to Russia - Israeli envoy

29 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russians who recently moved to Israel have begun to return to Russia, Ambassador of Israel in Moscow Simona Halperin said.

"Yes, this is happening. That is, people apply for citizenship, some come to Israel for a while. We don't have statistics, but I know that there are returns to Russia. It is understandable - people have work and life here," Simona Halperin said.

At the same time, she noted that there are Russian citizens who continue to live between the two countries.