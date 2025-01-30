Hamas returns female soldiers hostage to Israel

30 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

One of the female hostages released by Hamas in Gaza has been transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross and is currently on her way to the Israeli military, the Israel Defense Forces reported.

"According to information communicated by the Red Cross, one hostage was transferred to them, and they are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

The returning hostage, IDF soldier Agam Berger, has crossed into Israeli territory and "is currently on her way to an initial reception point in southern Israel," the report reads.

Moreover, 29-year-old Arbel Yehud and 80-year-old Gadi Moses, who were held hostage in the Gaza Strip, have been released on January 30.

Five foreigners are also expected to be freed by militants in Gaza in a separate agreement, Israel and Hamas have said.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that more than 500,000 Palestinians have returned to north Gaza.