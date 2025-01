31 Jan. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, a convoy of former internally displaced persons departed for the village of Ballıca in the Khojaly region of Azerbaijan.

A total of 22 families - 94 people - are returning to their native village. Until recently, they had been living in hostels, sanatoriums and administrative buildings across the country.

The return of residents to Ballıca began in December 2024. The village was liberated from occupation in September 2023.