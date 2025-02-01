IOC reacts to Azerbaijan's appeal on low-quality medals

1 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IOC, in turn, asked to send the details of the medal-winning athletes as well as photographs of the medals in question. The IOC will provide the National Olympic Committee with additional information on the medal renewal procedure following the relevant proceedings.

The medals awarded to 5 Azerbaijani athletes who competed and secured victories in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris were of inferior quality. The pleas of these athletes were investigated by the National Olympic Committee, resulting in the dispatch of an official letter to the IOC.