Azerbaijan to build small hydroelectric power station, garment factory in Kyrgyzstan

1 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund

The 4th Council of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund (AKDF), which met in Baku today, reviewed and approved financing for two projects: the construction of a small 9 MW hydroelectric power station and a modern garment factory that will employ 400 people in Kyrgyzstan, the country's Ministry of Economy and Commerce said in a statement.

At the meeting, participants also approved the investment policy of the Fund and a number of documents necessary for its work, as well as the concept of financing the construction of the Fund's multifunctional center.