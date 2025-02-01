Russia sets record for gas supplies to Europe

1 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian gas supplies to Europe via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline reached a historic high in January 2025, growing by 26.7% to 1.56 bln cubic meters.

Russia continues to fulfill its obligations to supply natural gas to Europe, despite numerous sanctions against the country's largest oil and gas companies. In January 2025, fuel supplies via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline increased by 26.7% compared to January 2024, reaching a historic high, the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG) reports.

According to the operators of the Strandzha 2/Malkochlar point on the Turkish-Bulgarian border, the export of blue fuel, necessary for European countries, amounted to 1.56 bln cubic meters in January of this year. Thus, an average of 50.3 mln cubic meters of gas were pumped through the pipeline daily, which is 26.7% more than in January 2024.