Stavropol Krai to use adapted fertilizers

1 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Scientists from the North Caucasus Federal University have created fertilizers specially adapted to the conditions of the Stavropol Krai. They optimized the composition of additives and increased their efficiency.

Scientists from the North Caucasus Federal University (NCFU) have completed the development of fertilizers, adapting them to the conditions of the fields of the Stavropol Krai. They have become much more efficient, the university's press service reports.

"The hydrogen index (pH), humidity, organic matter, phosphorus and potassium content and physiological groups of soil microorganisms involved in various processes were studied by NCFU scientists in order to improve the performance of agricultural crops growing in the Stavropol Krai,”

- the NCFU press service reported.