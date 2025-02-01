Another minor earthquake hits north of Azerbaijan

1 Feb. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tonight, in the Quba district, north of Azerbaijan, seismologists recorded minor tremors of magnitude 3.2. They were hardly felt by the district’s residents.

In the Quba district, north of Azerbaijan, seismologists of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of the country recorded a minor earthquake, the Center reports.

The magnitude of the tremors was 3.2. Previously, tremors of magnitude 3.1 and 3.5 were recorded by specialists on January 25-26, in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.