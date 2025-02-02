Fish feed production to be carried out in Dagestan

2 Feb. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kumtorkalinsky district of Dagestan will have a fish feed production workshop, according to the press service of the republican Committee for Fisheries writes.

The department reports that the project's investor is be the Cheshuya enterprise, which is already engaged in sturgeon breeding and black caviar production.

It is noted that the company has currently produced 6,400 tons of fish, including sturgeon, sterlet, and bester.

The press service emphasized that the enterprise plans to launch fish feed production and aims to put the facility into operation by mid-2025.