Triple accident involving bus in Türkiye results in fire and death of one person

2 Feb. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major accident involving a truck, a passenger bus, and a car occurred on the TAG highway near the city of Nurdağı, in the southeast of Türkiye, according to local media reports.

"The bus driver lost control and crashed into the truck, which in turn demolished the car. Both the truck and the car caught fire",

Turkish media reported.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene quickly extinguished the fire. An investigation is underway..

It is noted that one person, the assistant of the truck driver, was killed in the accident. Another 20 people sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized. One of them is in hospital in serious condition.