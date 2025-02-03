Iran unveils new missiles and air defence system

3 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran unveiled new missiles and air defense system at an exhibition of the Defense Ministry's aerospace industries in Tehran.

Images of the Bavar-373 air defense system were displayed for the first time in Iran.

In the new system, the launchers of the Bavar system have been integrated with the tracking and fire control radar. The launchers of the Bavar system which in the initial version did not have a radar will now operate independently.

Each Bavar 373 launcher consists of a detection radar along with 6 launchers which is likely that each launcher will be able to engage hostile targets independently.

A new "Etemad" homegrown ballistic missile with an operational range of 1,700 km was also unveiled. With a length of 16 meters and a diameter of 1.25 meters, the missile is equipped with a precision-guided warhead.

Earlier, Iran test-fired an anti-warship cruise missile "Ghadr-380" with a range of 1,000 km.