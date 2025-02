3 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military said 50 militants have been killed so far in its expanded operation in the northern West Bank.

According to the IDF, 15 of the militants had been killed in airstrikes, while Israeli forces have detained more than 100 suspects, seized dozens of weapons and destroyed hundreds of explosive devices.

The Israeli military said that weapons had been found in the raid.

Israel began its Iron Wall military campaign in the northern West Bank on January 21.