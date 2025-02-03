Explosion rocks Alye Parusa residential complex in Moscow

3 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion occurred in the lobby of the Alye Parusa high-rise residential complex in northwestern Moscow this morning.

An explosion took place in the lobby on the first floor of the residential complex. The lobby’s plasterboard ceiling and windows were damaged.

One person was killed and four people sustained injuries. Those injured are considered to be in serious condition.

The Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal investigation.

The blast was caused by an unidentified device, but there was no fire.

Prosecutor of the Northwestern Administrative District Maxim Kiselev has arrived at the scene. Investigators and forensic experts from the municipal Investigative Committee are inspecting the crime scene together with the emergency services.