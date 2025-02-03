Armenia-Saudi Arabia friendship group to be formed

3 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A friendship group with Saudi Arabia will be formed in the Armenian parliament, according to a statement published on the website of the Prime Minister of Armenia on February 3.

This decision was made during a meeting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

In particular, the Committee Chairman Sarkis Khandanyan noted that a similar group already exists in Saudi Arabia.

Let us remind you that Armenia and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations in the fall of 2023. Not long ago, a friendship group with Armenia was established in the parliament of the kingdom.