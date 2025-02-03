Maria Stadnik to take new position at Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

3 Feb. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has confirmed that former freestyle wrestler from Azerbaijan Maria Stadnik will take on a new position within the federation.

According to the organization, Stadnik has been appointed coordinator for women's wrestling.

"Stadnik will be engaged in organizational work and will use her extensive experience to promote the development of women's wrestling in Azerbaijan",

the AWF press service reported.

Let us remind you that Maria Stadnik is the winner of two gold medals at the World Championships, a ten-time European champion, and a four-time Olympic medalist. The day before, she announced her retirement from competitive wrestling.