Opposition leader Melia released on bail in Georgia

3 Feb. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nika Melia, the leader of the opposition party, the Coalition for Change, has been released on bail in Georgia.

Speaking to the press, the opposition leader claimed that he had been physically assaulted by a police officer. According to him, it happened in the police station.

Let us remind you that a protest took placenear one of the city's shopping centers the day before. Three dozen people were detained, including Nika Melia.

Earlier today, the Georgian authorities announced a new bill that would impose more severe punishments for crimes during protests.