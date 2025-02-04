Anaklia port project advances with hydrodynamic testing in Denmark

4 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Anaklia deep sea port project, earmarked to be built in Georgia’s Black Sea town, has advanced with hydrodynamic testing in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

The ongoing multi-day hydrodynamic impact assessment for the marine infrastructure of the port includes laboratory testing of a breakwater model with advanced 3D virtual simulations that aid in evaluating the breakwater's configuration and overall design.

Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy Guram Guramishvili and Director General of Anaklia Sea Port state company Zurab Sitchinava attended the testing.

The general design phase includes assessing the hydrodynamic impact on marine infrastructure by simulating various external factors on a real breakwater model, with the testing conducted by DHI, a company that specialises in laboratory research and testing for water infrastructure.

"This process utilises advanced hydro and technical methodologies, which will help us develop sustainable maritime infrastructure at the port. This will ensure the safe entry and exit of ships and facilitate their operation at the port year-round”, Guramishvili said.

The testing aimed to assess the wave resistance of the breakwater will take several days.

The participants also agreed on the breakwater's configuration and established plans for subsequent research phases during a series of thematic and technical working meetings.