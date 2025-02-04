Russia and Iran to sign Rasht-Astara road agreement by end of winter

4 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and Iranian transport ministers have agreed on signing of the agreement on construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad section of the North-South international transport corridor by this March, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"The Russian transport minister and his Iranian counterpart have repeatedly held consultations via video link on the project in recent three months. They agreed on signing of the agreement on implementation of this project by this March," Kazem Jalali said.

The envoy expressed hope that they will be able to take first steps to fulfil the deal this year.

In May, 2023, the sides signed an agreement on the joint construction of the Rasht-Astara route. Moscow provides Tehran with an intergovernmental loan of 1.3 bln euro for the implementation of the project, while the total cost of construction is estimated at 1.6 bln euro.