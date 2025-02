4 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Investigation Service of Georgia’s Ministry of Finance said its professionals had arrested one individual for selling counterfeit currency in the country’s central-eastern region of Shida Kartli.

The service said investigators had seized $6,500 in 41 counterfeit $100 bills and 48 fake $50 banknotes.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment between seven and 10 years.