Volume of money transfers from Russia to Armenia announced

4 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia remains the leader in terms of money transfers to Armenia. Over the past year, more than $3.82 billion was sent from Russia to the South Caucasus republic.

It is reported that the inflow of funds into the country increased by 2.5% compared to 2023. In total, Armenia received over $5.8 billion.

The USA ranks second after Russia in terms of money transfers to Armenia, with almost $700 million sent from the USA to the republic.

At the same time, the outflow of funds from Armenia has also increased. Over the past year, $4.33 billion was sent abroad, compared to just over $4 billion in 2023. The largest amount of money was transferred to the UAE and Russia.