Lavrov reveals how to solve all Middle East problems

5 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The establishment of a Palestinian state would ultimately lead to the normalization of Israel’s relations with the Arab world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to him, the two-state solution is supported by all external players, including the administration of U.S. former President Joe Biden.

"The establishment of a Palestinian state would lead to the reestablishment of Israel’s relations with the entire Islamic world," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat noted that the Trump administration has not yet clearly articulated its position on this matter.