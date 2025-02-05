Lavrov reveals how to solve all Middle East problems

The establishment of a Palestinian state would ultimately lead to the normalization of Israel’s relations with the Arab world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
According to him, the two-state solution is supported by all external players, including the administration of U.S. former President Joe Biden.
"The establishment of a Palestinian state would lead to the reestablishment of Israel’s relations with the entire Islamic world," Lavrov said.
The top Russian diplomat noted that the Trump administration has not yet clearly articulated its position on this matter.
"But we remember that along with the recognition of Israel’s control of the Golan Heights, the Trump administration advanced and promoted another initiative, the so-called Abraham Accords, which literally put the 2002 Arab peace initiative calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state in conformity with UN resolutions with the following restoration of relations between all Arabs and Israel upside down," Lavrov said.