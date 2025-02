5 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has been announced.

The band Mamagama will take the stage to showcase the country’s musical talent in Basel, Switzerland, AzerTAc reported.

The band consists of three members: Asef (frontman and lead vocalist), Hass (guitarist), and Arif (drummer).

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held from May 13 to 17 in Basel. Mamagama is set to perform in the second half of the first semi-final on May 13.