Pashinyan acknowledges validity of Baku's demands

5 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is ready not to deploy the EU civilian mission on the delimited sections of the border with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an Atlantic Council discussion in Washington.

"Azerbaijan says that third-country troops should not be deployed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, openly hinting at the EU civilian mission. We take note of this and propose not to deploy them on those border sections that have been delimited," Pashinyan said.

The meeting participants discussed the process of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, possibilities for unblocking regional communication routes, as well as prospects for developing cooperation with the US in bilateral and multilateral formats.