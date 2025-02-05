Georgian PM to lead delegation in Kazakhstan visit

5 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will meet his Kazakh counterpart Oljas Bektenov during an official visit to the country that started on February 5, the Georgian Government Administration reported.

As part of the two-day visit Kobakhidze will meet Bektenov both in one-on-one and expanded formats.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also host the Georgian Prime Minister at the Presidential Palace.

The visiting Georgian delegation also includes the First Vice PM, the minister of Foreign Affairs, the minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure, the minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, the ministers of education and sports, as well as head of the Government Administration.