Iran: Trump’s policy of maximum pressure to turn into failure

5 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has asserted that another round of deployment of the “maximum pressure” policy on the part of the United States against Iran will only lead to another failure.

“I believe that maximum pressure is a failed experiment and trying it again will turn into another failure,” Araghchi said.

Reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks, the Iranian diplomat said that "if the main issue is that Iran should not pursue nuclear weapons, this is achievable and not a difficult matter.”

“Iran's stance is clear, and it is a member of the NPT, and there is also the fatwa of the Leader, which has clarified the matter for us," Araghchi said.

Yesterday, Trump promoted new “tough” measures aimed at, what Washington has called, “deterring” Iran from obtaining a “nuclear weapon.”