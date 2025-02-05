US offers Iran new nuclear deal

© Photo: Daria Melekhova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump said that reports about the US plans to “destroy” Iran are an exaggeration. According to him, Washington is more interested in a nuclear deal. Trump is ready to work on a new nuclear agreement.

American leader Donald Trump said that he does not want to destroy Iran, but to conclude a nuclear agreement with the country. The relevant statement he wrote on his page in the Truth Social network.

First of all, the politician clarified that the information that the US and Israel intend to “destroy Iran” is a strong exaggeration. Washington wants to conclude a deal with Iran on peaceful nuclear energy.

“I would prefer to conclude a verified peaceful nuclear agreement that will allow Iran to develop and prosper peacefully,”

– Trump said.

He added that he is ready to work on a nuclear agreement with Iran, and after signing the document, we can “have a big Middle Eastern celebration.”

Yesterday, Trump signed a decree on restoring maximum US pressure on Iran.