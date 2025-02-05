Power shortages in Abkhazia worry Russia

5 Feb. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Utkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Abkhazia may soon literally be left without electricity, Inter RAO, the company supplying the republic with electricity from Russia, warns.

The situation with electricity supply in Abkhazia is almost critical, Alexandra Panina, a member of the board of the supplier company Inter RAO, warns.

She recalled that Inter RAO currently supplies electricity from Russia to Abkhazia. According to Panina, the agreed volume of Russian electricity supplies will soon be completely used up. However, Sukhum has not yet officially made requests for additional supplies, and there is no discussion of this issue.