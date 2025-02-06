Türkiye and U.S. to begin discussing lifting sanctions in spring

6 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Ankara’s main expectation is to lift the sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

“Our stance concerning the CAATSA is well known. This does not comply with our allied partnership,” Hakan Fidan said.

He said the sanctions contradicted the spirit of the alliance Türkiye and the U.S. always had, as NATO members should not impose sanctions against each other.

According to the diplomat, they were looking forward to working with the new administration in the U.S., but the course of relations was unclear now as the administration did not start working fully.

He noted that these issues will come to the table when Ankara meets with the new authorities in Washington, probably in March.

"We are preparing (for policies of the new administration). We have many topics to discuss with the new administration advancing and our relations in various fields, from commerce and technology to defense," Hakan Fidan said.

The U.S. imposed these sanctions in 2019 in reaction to the Turkish deployment of Russian s-400 air defense systems.