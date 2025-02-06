Iran tests upgraded missile system

6 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has showcased its upgraded domestically-made Bavar-373 Air Defense Missile System, demonstrating its effective integration with Russia's S-300 in destroying designated targets.

On the final day of the large-scale “Eqtedar 1403” air defense drills, Iran’s Army activated the Second-Generation Bavar-373 to engage enemy aircraft attacking the exercise area in the Kavir Desert, successfully destroying the high-altitude hostile target.

The launchers of Bavar-373, which in the initial version lacked radar and relied on the central radar for target tracking and destruction, can now operate independently, IRNA reported.

Furthermore, the Iranian-developed Bavar-373 and the Russian-made S-300 were integrated into the nationwide air defense network for the first time, operating in tandem during the war game