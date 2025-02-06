Trump offers Israel to hand over Gaza to US

6 Feb. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump said that Washington is ready to manage the Gaza Strip after the end of the military confrontation between Hamas and Israel.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians... would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region",

Donald Trump said.

Earlier, Trump said that the US could take an active part in the restoration of Gaza, turning the enclave into a "Middle Eastern Riviera". The US leader also did not rule out sending the US army to the region.

At the same time, according to Trump, the remaining residential areas should be demolished, and the population resettled in other countries of the region. These plans have been sharply criticized by the Palestinian authorities.